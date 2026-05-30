State pension fund powers up mall service rollout

Shift towards a hybrid service model

The initiative forms part of the agency’s broader shift toward a hybrid service model, combining digital platforms such as the GSIS Touch mobile application with in-person assistance for members who still require on-site transactions.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the expansion is intended to make government services more accessible to members who often face long travel times or schedule constraints.

Bringing GSIS closer to members, pensioners

“We are bringing GSIS services closer to our members and pensioners. Through our Ginhawa Service Hubs in malls, their transactions become more accessible, more convenient, and faster,” Veloso said.

He added that locating service hubs in malls allows the agency to meet members in spaces they already frequent, improving convenience and overall service efficiency.

“Our members and pensioners no longer need to travel far for their GSIS needs. We bring the service where the people are,” Veloso said.

The Ginhawa Service Hubs provide assistance for loan and claims inquiries, document submissions, housing program applications, and the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation.

Continuing effort to improve member experience

GSIS said the expansion is part of its continuing effort to improve member experience by integrating digital systems with accessible physical service points in high-traffic locations.

The agency also reminded members that available services and operating hours may vary per location, advising the public to check official GSIS channels for updates.