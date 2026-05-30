SPEEd extends outreach aid to senior entertainment journalists

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) is continuing its outreach efforts with a program that will provide financial and medical assistance to former entertainment journalists.

The group will assist 13 former members of the local entertainment press through its “Taking Care of Our Own, SPEED Cares” outreach program on 30 May in Quezon City.

The initiative coincides with SPEEd’s 10th anniversary and aims to support entertainment journalists who are no longer active in the industry.

“The initiative seeks to bring hope and encouragement to colleagues in entertainment journalism amid growing public concern about the country’s future. As an organization, we believe it is important to look after friends and colleagues who helped shape the industry through their work as writers and editors,” SPEEd president Tessa Mauricio-Arriola said.

“The beneficiaries were chosen in recognition of their contributions to the Philippine television and film industry and their role in helping local artists gain public attention and success,” she added.

SPEEd officers and members will lead the outreach activity, with support from journalist and entrepreneur Wilson Flores of Kamuning Bakery, Claire Papa of Unilab, actress Heart Evangelista, Globe Telecom, GMA Network executive Gigi Santiago Lara, ABS-CBN, Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas, singer Andrea Gutierrez and her mother Rowena Gutierrez, and Marianne de Vera of Pascual Laboratories.

The annual outreach program is part of the group’s philanthropic work and has reached various communities since its inception. SPEEd marked its first anniversary with an outreach program at Anawim Home for the Abandoned and Rejected Elderly in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal. In the succeeding years, it extended assistance to communities in Nueva Ecija and Aurora in 2025.

In 2024, it visited Bethany House Sto. Niño Orphanage in Guiguinto, Bulacan, and Emmaus House of Apostolate in Malolos, Bulacan, where it provided aid to 60 senior citizens.

SPEEd is a non-profit organization whose members and officers are the entertainment editors of national broadsheets, top tabloids, and leading online portals.