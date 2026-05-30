Phl sportsbook integrity, performance strengthened

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. announced a pair of global partnerships aimed at upgrading the technology, performance, and security of its flagship online sportsbook, ArenaPlus.

The digital entertainment provider has transitioned its operations to a fully managed solution powered by Altenar, a global turnkey sportsbook provider, the company said.

The integration is expected to deliver faster odds updates, localized betting options, and expanded player props for the Philippine market.

The technology upgrade follows ArenaPlus' integration into the Sportradar Integrity Exchange in March.

The global intelligence-sharing network uses artificial intelligence to detect fraud and combat match-fixing by reporting suspicious betting activity in real time.

DigiPlus, which also operates BingoPlus and GameZone, said the dual initiatives are part of an effort to imbed risk controls and fraud detection directly into its platform's backend.

"Altenar provides the kind of technical strength and reliability that we need to elevate the ArenaPlus experience, while our collaboration with Sportradar ensures a safer space for our users," Erick Su, head of ArenaPlus.. "By combining top-tier digital entertainment with operational integrity, we are actively protecting the sports we support."

Dinos Stranomitis, chief operating officer of Altenar, said the company's localized software is designed to provide the stability and regulatory compliance required for the highly regulated Philippine gaming landscape.

Andreas Krannich, executive vice president of integrity services at Sportradar, said the intelligence-sharing partnership aims to "foster a safer and more secure environment for sport and its stakeholders."