PBBM ushers new Manila-Tokyo era

The centerpiece of the visit was a summit with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during which the two leaders signed off on a new bilateral framework and pledged deeper cooperation in areas ranging from maritime security to renewable energy.

The elevation places the Philippines among a select group of nations that Japan designates as its closest strategic partners.

Officials in Manila described the outcome as a significant win for the Marcos administration’s economic transformation agenda, pointing to Japan’s continued role as one of the Philippines’ largest sources of development finance and investment.

Among the concrete deliverables was a long-awaited agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, a measure expected to benefit the roughly one million Filipinos working in Japan, as well as businesses operating across both economies. Additional accords covered agriculture, fisheries, health services and human resource development.

The visit also produced commitments to expand cooperation on energy and decarbonization — sectors the Marcos administration has identified as priorities as the Philippines works to meet climate targets while keeping power affordable for consumers.

The partnership upgrade comes as both nations navigate a more turbulent regional environment. Japan has been steadily deepening security ties with Southeast Asian partners amid persistent tensions in the South China Sea, and Manila has emerged as one of Tokyo’s closest counterparts in that effort. The new framework formalizes what both governments describe as a shared interest in a rules-based regional order.

Whether the agreements translate into tangible economic gains for ordinary Filipinos will depend largely on their implementation — a step that often proves more difficult than the signing ceremonies that preceded it.

But for Marcos, the trip delivered the diplomatic optics of a President consolidating the Philippines’ place within the Indo-Pacific’s most consequential alliance network.

25 May

Pumping station rehab inspected

President Marcos led the inspection of the rehabilitation work at the Sunog Apog Pumping Station in Manila, a vital flood-mitigation infrastructure that had been non-operational for six years.

Marcos expressed satisfaction with the facility’s progress, which is part of the Blumentritt Interceptor System serving low-lying communities in Manila and portions of Quezon City.

“We are here at the Sunog Apog Pumping Station to see if it has really been fixed. Since it was inaugurated and opened in 2020, it has never worked. It has never worked at all for six years,” Marcos said.

The rehabilitation work, which began in November, involved replacing electrical equipment, cleaning pipes and conducting desiltation in the river and inside the facility to address the heavy garbage accumulation.

“Because what happens when garbage clogs the pump is that it gets stuck, and the electrical equipment burns out. So everything was replaced and repaired so that after six years, since it was inaugurated in 2020, it’s finally working well,” Marcos said.

26 May

Investment pledges

The series of high-level engagements in Japan yielded multibillion-peso investment pledges from major Japanese firms and investors, expanding cooperation in key areas and generating thousands of jobs for Filipinos.

Major Japanese companies committed to invest $3.4 billion (P210 billion) in the Philippines, following their roundtable meeting with Marcos on Wednesday, reflecting the sustained investor confidence in the Philippines as a competitive destination for foreign direct investment in Asia.

The pledges cover key growth sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, renewable energy, logistics, and digital industries, with expected jobs creation and technology transfers expected to contribute to the Philippines’ long-term growth.

The administration expects the investments to generate thousands of jobs for Filipinos while strengthening regional industrial linkages.

27 May

Rare interaction with Imperial Family

President Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos received a warm welcome from the Imperial Family, a rare interaction the Royals grant.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a state banquet for the President and the First Lady on Wednesday, only the second given by the Royal Family since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Presidential Communications Office said.

The President and Emperor Naruhito shared recollections of past experiences and mutual academic ties, which added a human dimension to the diplomatic visit.

In a light moment, Mr. Marcos gifted the Emperor with an oversized halo-halo glass and long spoon after learning through a mutual friend that the Japanese monarch had developed a fondness for the beloved Filipino confection.

28 May

Japanese giants bare plans

President Marcos’ series of meetings with Japanese business leaders generated P56 billion in potential investments, which will create 10,300 direct and indirect jobs for Filipinos.

Mr. Marcos met with executives of major Japanese firms such as Furukawa Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries, MinebeaMitsumi Inc. and the Tsuneishi Group.

The President highlighted ongoing policy reforms and infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and attracting high-quality investments.

The Japanese companies expressed interest in expanding their participation in the shipbuilding industry, advanced electronics manufacturing, semiconductor production, artificial intelligence-driven technologies and green maritime industries.

The proposed investments are expected to be further refined in the coming months.

Strategic hub targeted

In his meeting with top executives of leading Japanese firms, Mr. Marcos presented the Philippines as a strategic investment hub in Southeast Asia.

He flaunted the country’s demographic advantage, expanding consumer market and improving infrastructure network as key drivers of competitiveness.

The high-level roundtable and meetings with business leaders served as a platform to present incentives and reforms aimed at creating a more conducive environment for foreign investors.

Historic address

The President addressed the National Diet, Japan’s national legislature comprising the House of Representatives (Lower House) and the House of Councilors (Upper House), a rare privilege accorded to select foreign leaders.

Marcos is the fourth Philippine leader to speak before the National Diet, following Presidents Elpidio Quirino, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Benigno Aquino III.

In his speech, Marcos emphasized the importance of upholding international law, maritime security, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. He also underscored the deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations in security, maritime and defense, resilient supply chains, AI, space technology, clean energy and digital innovation.

Appreciation for Filipino community

Mr. Marcos met with the Filipino community on Tuesday as the kick-off activity of his four-day state visit to Japan.

The President expressed his gratitude for the contributions and sacrifices of the Filipinos working across various sectors in Japan, including factories, offices, schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants and construction sites.

An estimated 350,000 Filipinos live and work in Japan, government data showed.

Urgent local concerns

Before his trip to Japan, Marcos undertook decisive domestic interventions on disaster response, infrastructure rehabilitation, and government restructuring.

Also on Monday, Marcos directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to sustain its assistance to the more than 2,000 families that were affected by the massive fire at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila.

Meanwhile, another leadership change was confirmed last week with the appointment of former senator Francis Tolentino as the new secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment replacing Bienvenido Laguesma, who stepped down for health reasons.