Gazini Ganados lands top 5 finish at inaugural MGI All Stars

During the question-and-answer portion, Ganados spoke candidly about her experience with cyberbullying.

“I was once a victim of cyberbullying. It is not easy to go through something you did not ask for. As a Filipina-Palestinian, I have raised my voice and I have conquered through my fears because I faced the struggles that I’ve been facing,” Ganados said.

She added: “My family is still stuck in Gaza and now that I’m fighting for their lives, I just want to do my best and be the representation, and raise their flags just like who I am today as a Filipina-Palestinian.”

Aside from Ganados, the Philippines was represented by five candidates in the inaugural MGI All Stars edition, with Fuschia Anne Ravena advancing to the Top 18.