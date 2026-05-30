Gazini Ganados lands top 5 finish at inaugural MGI All Stars

Gazini Ganados wrapped up her Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars journey with a Top 5 finish during the coronation night in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen placed third in the judges’ rankings with an average score of 8.90, just behind Ghana’s Faith Maria Porter and Vietnam’s Huong Giang Nguyen. However, her score was not enough fan votes to secure a spot in the final Top 3.
During the question-and-answer portion, Ganados spoke candidly about her experience with cyberbullying.
“I was once a victim of cyberbullying. It is not easy to go through something you did not ask for. As a Filipina-Palestinian, I have raised my voice and I have conquered through my fears because I faced the struggles that I’ve been facing,” Ganados said.
She added: “My family is still stuck in Gaza and now that I’m fighting for their lives, I just want to do my best and be the representation, and raise their flags just like who I am today as a Filipina-Palestinian.”
Aside from Ganados, the Philippines was represented by five candidates in the inaugural MGI All Stars edition, with Fuschia Anne Ravena advancing to the Top 18.