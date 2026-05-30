DSWD warns fake disaster victims of criminal charges

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday warned individuals against falsely claiming to be beneficiaries of government aid, saying those posing as survivors of the recent building collapse in Angeles City, Pampanga, may face criminal charges.
“The DSWD strongly reminds the public that government assistance is intended only for genuine victims and those in need,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.
“Anyone proven to have lied or falsely claimed eligibility in order to receive aid will be held accountable under existing laws,” she added in Filipino.
Dumlao confirmed that an individual recently arrested had received assistance from the DSWD-Central Luzon office after allegedly misrepresenting himself as a victim of the tragedy.
She said the agency is coordinating with authorities in Angeles City and is reviewing possible charges that may be filed against the individual.
The DSWD spokesperson stressed that government resources intended for disaster victims must not be diverted through fraudulent claims.
“We will not let pass any attempt to divert the limited resources that are intended for the real victims of the tragedy,” Dumlao said.
The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring that assistance reaches legitimate beneficiaries and urged the public to report any suspected cases of fraud involving government aid programs.