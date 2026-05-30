DSWD warns fake disaster victims of criminal charges

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday warned individuals against falsely claiming to be beneficiaries of government aid, saying those posing as survivors of the recent building collapse in Angeles City, Pampanga, may face criminal charges.

“The DSWD strongly reminds the public that government assistance is intended only for genuine victims and those in need,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

“Anyone proven to have lied or falsely claimed eligibility in order to receive aid will be held accountable under existing laws,” she added in Filipino.