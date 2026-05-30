Defiant VP keeps edge in surveys

The latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed Duterte posting a net satisfaction rating of +29 in March 2026, the highest among the nation’s top officials and slightly higher than her +28 rating in November 2025.

The survey found that 54 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 28 percent were dissatisfied and 18 percent were undecided.

Her rating surpassed those of Senator Vicente Sotto III (+15), Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo (+9) and House Speaker Faustino Dy III (+4).

“The resulting net satisfaction ratings were a moderate +29 for Vice President Duterte, a moderate +15 for Senate President Sotto, a neutral +9 for Chief Justice Gesmundo, and a neutral +4 for Speaker Dy,” SWS said.

The findings come amid continuing political tensions between Duterte and allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as both camps position themselves ahead of the next presidential election.