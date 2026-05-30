SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (31 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Your heart feels whole again. You are no longer afraid to love, but you have become wiser in choosing who to give it to.

Health: Your mind feels clear and your overall mood feels lighter.

Career: A new opportunity will keep moving forward smoothly. This time, nothing is standing in your way.

Wealth: A blessing is coming that will serve as a reward for everything you have gone through.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a gold wealth bracelet or charm for a continuous flow of abundance and good fortune.

OX

Love: Stable, calm, and secure. This is the kind of relationship free from drama.

Health: Your body and energy are now fully balanced.

Career: Your progress is strong and steady with no distractions.

Wealth: You will feel a consistent flow of income.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Place lucky bamboo at home or in your workspace.

TIGER

Love: Your love life feels joyful and exciting, but this time it has a healthy foundation.

Health: Your energy is high and you are ready for a fresh start.

Career: A new opportunity that aligns more with you may appear.

Wealth: A gain is coming that will boost your confidence.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Carry a red string charm for protection and good luck in all your new ventures.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle, loving, and safe. This is the kind of energy you deserve.

Health: You feel calm and relaxed.

Career: Your path is becoming clearer and distractions are gone.

Wealth: An unexpected blessing is coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Place a silver accessory or decor item for clarity and refined luck energy.

DRAGON

Love: Your connection feels balanced and strong with no more power struggles.

Health: Your energy is full of strength and confidence.

Career: A leadership opportunity will allow you to show your true abilities.

Wealth: Major improvements are coming to your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a yellow crystal or decor item for success and recognition energy.

SNAKE

Love: Your love life feels more mature and aligned now.

Health: Your body and mind are balanced.

Career: Your actions are strategic and successful.

Wealth: Strong recovery and growth are happening in your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for intuition, clarity, and protection on your new journey. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store.

HORSE

Love: You are the most transformed. You are now ready for real and stable love.

Health: You will feel peak energy and vitality.

Career: A big comeback is happening and all your efforts will bear fruit.

Wealth: A major opportunity that brings abundance is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Fix your main entrance and pathway to allow luck and opportunities to flow continuously.

GOAT

Love: Your energy feels peaceful and nurturing with no drama, only comfort.

Health: You feel relaxed and emotionally balanced.

Career: Creative success may appear.

Wealth: Support and blessings are coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place rose quartz decor or a charm for love, peace, and emotional harmony.

MONKEY

Love: Your connection with others feels joyful, clear, and exciting.

Health: You feel balanced and energized.

Career: An opportunity that brings growth and expansion may appear.

Wealth: Extra income is coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm for luck in business and a continuous flow of income.

ROOSTER

Love: Honest, clear, and stable. This is the kind of relationship free from confusion.

Health: You feel better and more balanced overall.

Career: Recognition and success are coming your way.

Wealth: Continuous financial improvement is ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Clean windows and mirrors for clear vision and a continuous flow of opportunities.

DOG

Love: Your connection feels secure and loyal with no doubts.

Health: Your energy feels lighter and more stable.

Career: You will experience steady success.

Wealth: Balance and growth are happening in your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a protective charm in your bag or keychain for continuous safety and stability.

PIG

Love: Your love life feels joyful and fulfilling.

Health: Your energy feels calm and balanced.

Career: A new opportunity that brings growth may appear.

Wealth: A blessing is coming that will make you happy.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a wealth coin or gold element in your wallet.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph