Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your heart feels whole again. You are no longer afraid to love, but you have become wiser in choosing who to give it to.
Health: Your mind feels clear and your overall mood feels lighter.
Career: A new opportunity will keep moving forward smoothly. This time, nothing is standing in your way.
Wealth: A blessing is coming that will serve as a reward for everything you have gone through.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a gold wealth bracelet or charm for a continuous flow of abundance and good fortune.
OX
Love: Stable, calm, and secure. This is the kind of relationship free from drama.
Health: Your body and energy are now fully balanced.
Career: Your progress is strong and steady with no distractions.
Wealth: You will feel a consistent flow of income.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Place lucky bamboo at home or in your workspace.
TIGER
Love: Your love life feels joyful and exciting, but this time it has a healthy foundation.
Health: Your energy is high and you are ready for a fresh start.
Career: A new opportunity that aligns more with you may appear.
Wealth: A gain is coming that will boost your confidence.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Carry a red string charm for protection and good luck in all your new ventures.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle, loving, and safe. This is the kind of energy you deserve.
Health: You feel calm and relaxed.
Career: Your path is becoming clearer and distractions are gone.
Wealth: An unexpected blessing is coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Place a silver accessory or decor item for clarity and refined luck energy.
DRAGON
Love: Your connection feels balanced and strong with no more power struggles.
Health: Your energy is full of strength and confidence.
Career: A leadership opportunity will allow you to show your true abilities.
Wealth: Major improvements are coming to your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a yellow crystal or decor item for success and recognition energy.
SNAKE
Love: Your love life feels more mature and aligned now.
Health: Your body and mind are balanced.
Career: Your actions are strategic and successful.
Wealth: Strong recovery and growth are happening in your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 5
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for intuition, clarity, and protection on your new journey. Available at Master Hanz Cua’s Lucky Charm Store.
HORSE
Love: You are the most transformed. You are now ready for real and stable love.
Health: You will feel peak energy and vitality.
Career: A big comeback is happening and all your efforts will bear fruit.
Wealth: A major opportunity that brings abundance is coming.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Fix your main entrance and pathway to allow luck and opportunities to flow continuously.
GOAT
Love: Your energy feels peaceful and nurturing with no drama, only comfort.
Health: You feel relaxed and emotionally balanced.
Career: Creative success may appear.
Wealth: Support and blessings are coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place rose quartz decor or a charm for love, peace, and emotional harmony.
MONKEY
Love: Your connection with others feels joyful, clear, and exciting.
Health: You feel balanced and energized.
Career: An opportunity that brings growth and expansion may appear.
Wealth: Extra income is coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a fortune cat charm for luck in business and a continuous flow of income.
ROOSTER
Love: Honest, clear, and stable. This is the kind of relationship free from confusion.
Health: You feel better and more balanced overall.
Career: Recognition and success are coming your way.
Wealth: Continuous financial improvement is ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Clean windows and mirrors for clear vision and a continuous flow of opportunities.
DOG
Love: Your connection feels secure and loyal with no doubts.
Health: Your energy feels lighter and more stable.
Career: You will experience steady success.
Wealth: Balance and growth are happening in your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 5
Advice: Keep a protective charm in your bag or keychain for continuous safety and stability.
PIG
Love: Your love life feels joyful and fulfilling.
Health: Your energy feels calm and balanced.
Career: A new opportunity that brings growth may appear.
Wealth: A blessing is coming that will make you happy.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a wealth coin or gold element in your wallet.