Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your heart feels whole again. You are no longer afraid to love, but you have become wiser in choosing who to give it to.

Health: Your mind feels clear and your overall mood feels lighter.

Career: A new opportunity will keep moving forward smoothly. This time, nothing is standing in your way.

Wealth: A blessing is coming that will serve as a reward for everything you have gone through.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a gold wealth bracelet or charm for a continuous flow of abundance and good fortune.