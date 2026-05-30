China calls Japan-Philippines sea border talks 'illegal'

China expressed strong opposition on Friday to a decision by Japan and the Philippines to start maritime border negotiations, calling the talks "illegal" and claiming exclusive control over the waters concerned.

The two island nations announced on Thursday they would start formal talks "to delimit the maritime boundary" of an economic zone and continental shelf between them, as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a visit to Tokyo.

But Beijing again asserted on Friday that it has an "exclusive economic zone and continental shelf" in the waters to the east of Taiwan.