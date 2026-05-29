SEC greenlights trial for new crypto platform

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared BlockShoals Technologies Inc. to begin testing its cryptocurrency platform under the regulator’s sandbox program.

In a statement on Friday, the SEC said the approval allows BlockShoals to operate as a crypto-asset intermediary and commence testing under the SEC Strategic Sandbox (StratBox), following the company’s compliance with the remaining regulatory requirements after receiving initial clearance in November 2025.

Under the arrangement, Philippine-based users will be able to access selected products and services offered through BlockShoals’ global virtual asset service provider (VASP) partner.

“As part of the initial stage of testing, BlockShoals will integrate its systems with its VASP partner over a 90-day period,” the SEC said.

“Upon successful integration, BlockShoals shall proceed with the implementation of its approved testing plan, including user onboarding through its global crypto-asset exchange partner, Binance, subject to applicable safeguards and regulatory oversight,” it added.

The SEC said the onboarding process through the BlockShoals StratBox is intended to ensure that financial consumers are protected under the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act of 2022.

As such, prospective users were urged to monitor official announcements regarding BlockShoals’ onboarding process.

“The initiative forms part of the SEC’s broader efforts to foster responsible innovation through a controlled regulatory testing environment that advances investor protection, market integrity, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations,” the Commission said.

“The Commission likewise hopes this will help promote greater confidence among Filipinos in engaging with regulated entities,” it added.