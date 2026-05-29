Remulla expects Jinggoy to surrender

“I think most probably surrender. Surrender yan. This is the third time, sanay na naman siya sa kung ano ang gagawin niya,” Remulla said.

The DILG chief said Estrada also raised concerns about an ailing knee that requires medical treatment. Remulla said he told the senator that any request regarding his condition would be for the court to decide.

Remulla added that if Estrada surrenders, he will still undergo standard procedures, including booking, fingerprinting, mug shots, and a medical examination.

“These are the standard procedures followed by law enforcement authorities in serving a warrant and do not deviate in any way from established Standard Operating Procedures,” he said.

The Office of the Ombudsman earlier announced that it had filed plunder and graft charges against Estrada in connection with the flood control projects controversy, including alleged illegal budget insertions in the Department of Public Works and Highways and purported illicit payouts amounting to P573 million.