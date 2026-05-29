Pinoy families get boost amid inflation woes

A grocery retail giant has launched a new budget-friendly product line aimed at shielding Filipino consumers from volatile commodity prices and rising inflation.

The new initiative, dubbed "Always Price Packs," offers household staples and grocery essentials at locked-in, competitive price points to help families maximize their purchasing power.

According to Puregold Price Club Inc., the product line is designed to temper shelf-price fluctuations, ensuring continued access to nutritious food and quality household goods.

"As Filipinos face the realities of volatile markets, we at Puregold have made it our mission to offer families stability," Puregold president Vincent Co said.

"Our ‘Always Price Packs’ product line represents our price-assurance commitment. By safeguarding the prices of staples, we ensure that Filipino families can plan their budget with confidence."

For its initial rollout, Puregold has introduced core nutritional and hygiene products priced entirely under P100. The debut items feature ground pork, pork adobo cuts, and bathroom tissue priced at P99 each, kitchen towels at P89, white bread at P59 and a spice set at P39.

The "Always Price Packs" items are currently available at select Puregold and Minimart by Puregold branches across Metro Manila. The company stated it plans to expand the product lineup in the coming months as part of its ongoing strategy to provide affordable everyday essentials amid shifting consumer needs.