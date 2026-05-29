Pampanga collapse: Father, son among dead

Hours later, however, rescuers detected a possible sign of life. Fire Superintendent Maria Leah Sejili, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fire Protection, said responders heard knocking sounds coming from Sector 1 at 10:59 a.m. A Philippine Coast Guard K9 unit also indicated a possible presence in the same area. A Life Locator team is now scanning a 30-meter radius to determine if someone may still be alive beneath the debris.

“Search and retrieval operations continue, especially in the area where knocking sounds were heard. This gives us hope that we may still recover survivors beneath the rubble,” she added.

Authorities said manual clearing and the use of heavy equipment are ongoing to help responders reach deeper sections of the collapsed structure. The City Health Office remains on round-the-clock duty to provide medical and psychological support to rescuers, while misting and fogging operations are being carried out at the site for sanitation and safety.

Officials also emphasized that recovery and turnover procedures are being handled with dignity and respect, as multiple agencies continue coordinated operations at ground zero while the search continues.