Pampanga building collapse death toll now six

“As of 12:40 a.m. today, BFP Special Rescue Force successfully extricated one unidentified body, marking the 6th casualty for the 9-storey collapsed structure incident at Angeles City,” the BFP said.

The remains were turned over to the Department of Health for identification and proper handling.

Authorities said 14 people remain missing while 26 others have been rescued since the building collapsed on 24 May.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said operations would continue despite the shift from rescue to retrieval efforts.