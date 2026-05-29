Marcos projects reach remote communities

Free electricity for remote Bukidnon sitios

For decades, families in the mountain villages of Manolo Fortich relied on candles and kerosene lamps for light. Children studied under dim lighting while residents spent much of their limited income on temporary power sources.

That changed after seven sitios were connected to the main power grid through the national Sitio Electrification Program. The project, implemented by the local government with the Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative and the National Electrification Administration, was funded by an P11.1-million allocation under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

The program fully covered the cost of poles, power lines, household connections, internal wiring, and light fixtures, allowing residents to access electricity at no cost.