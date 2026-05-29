La Trinidad eyes new water sources

A recent meeting was held following an Audit Observation Memorandum issued by the Commission on Audit regarding the P23-million Spring Development Irrigation Project in La Trinidad, which has remained unused for more than six years after its completion in 2019.

Awingan said the local government is also looking into Ladladok Spring and Bodikewkew Spring in Pico, La Trinidad, as possible additional water sources. The municipality continues to search for other irrigation water sources to support the agricultural sector.

The municipal government is likewise collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology to explore possible water storage technologies, particularly for use during periods of extreme heat and water shortages.

Awingan assured residents that the local government remains in close coordination with the La Trinidad Water District to ensure adequate water supply for households.

The mayor also disclosed that the municipality has established an El Niño Mitigation Council to prepare for and address the possible impacts of the dry spell. He added that water rationing may be implemented as part of conservation and water management measures.