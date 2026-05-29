'Jenny' hit maker The Click Five returns to Manila

Following overwhelming demand and two sold-out shows in May 2025 at the Capitol Theatre, American pop rock band The Click Five are set to make their highly anticipated return to Singapore with The Click Five For Lovers Tour on 25 August 2026 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Known for their infectious melodies, unforgettable lyrics and high-energy performances, The Click Five captured the hearts of a generation with their signature early 2000s sound. Their upcoming show promises to be their biggest yet in Singapore, bringing fans together for a night of nostalgia, romance and singalong anthems.

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring beloved hits such as “Jenny”, “Just the Girl” and “Catch Your Wave," alongside other fan favorites that defined the band’s global success. Building on the momentum of their 2025 comeback, which saw tickets snapped up within hours, the band’s return marks another exciting chapter in their enduring connection with Singapore audiences.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. Artist presale begins on Monday, 1 June at 12 p.m. – 11:59 p.m., local time. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets on Tuesday, 2 June at 10 a.m. local until Wednesday, 3 June at 10 a.m. Live Nation PH members can secure tickets during the exclusive pre-sale on 3 June , from noon to 11:59 p.m. Visit the Live Nation PH site for free membership sign up and pre-sale access. Tickets to public will be available on Thursday, 4 June, from 10 a.m. via ticketnet.com.ph and its outlets.

Originally formed in Boston in the early 2000s, The Click Five quickly gained global recognition with platinum-certified hits like "Just The Girl' (78 million streams) and fan-favorite "Jenny" (51 million streams).

As their popularity skyrocketed, they dominated Myspace as the no. 1 most-viewed band page. During their initial run, they cultivated a massive following across Asia, selling out arenas and headlining major festivals throughout the region.

For the first time in 15 years, The Click Five embarked on two highly anticipated tours across Southeast Asia in May 2025 and a U.S. tour in the Fall of 2025. With shows in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York, among others, the band has cemented their stake in 2026.