Growing grids give power firms more room in Visayas, Mindanao

In Mindanao, installed generating capacity rose to 4,295.92 MW from 4,287.60 MW, lifting the market share limit to 1,288.78 MW from 1,286.28 MW.

However, Luzon's installed generating capacity fell to 20,422.81 MW from 20,659.32 MW, reducing the corresponding ownership ceiling to 6,126.84 MW from 6,197.80 MW.

Decline in installed generating capacity at national level At the national level, installed generating capacity declined to 28,197.05 MW from 28,390.07 MW, lowering the ownership cap to 7,049.26 MW from 7,097.52 MW.

ERC Chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said the annual update helps preserve competition in the electricity sector.

“Healthy competition in the power sector is essential to ensuring a reliable electricity supply and protecting consumers from unreasonable prices. By regularly updating the IGC and Market Share Limitation, the ERC helps prevent market dominance and promotes a level playing field for all industry participants,” Juan said.

Limits to installed generating capacity

Under EPIRA, no company or related group may control more than 30 percent of a grid's installed generating capacity or 25 percent of total national capacity.

The limits determine how much generation capacity a company may own or operate and serve as a benchmark for monitoring competition in the power sector.