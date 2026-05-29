GMA Network hits global rankings

GMA Network, the country’s leading media company, continues to reinforce its global digital presence, according to the latest data from Tubular Labs for April 2026. The network rose to No. 13 from its previous position of No. 24 in the Tubular Leadership Worldwide Rankings.

GMA Network’s impressive digital momentum was driven by massive viewership, generating a total of 11.18 billion video views across its official online properties: 5 billion from Instagram, 3.06 billion from Facebook, 2.40 billion from TikTok and 719 million from YouTube.

The network’s sustained strong performance since January 2026 has solidified its position as the highest-ranking media company in Southeast Asia under the Entertainment and Media category of Tubular Labs.

As GMA Network’s growing reach across the global media landscape strengthens, it continues to produce world-class, relevant content that drives high engagement among netizens.