Epson powers next-generation cultural storytelling

As institutions mark Heritage Month, Epson Philippines is promoting its projection technologies as a tool to help museums, galleries and cultural spaces make historical content more engaging and accessible to modern audiences.

The company said large-scale visuals are increasingly being used to present timelines, archival images, artworks and educational materials in ways that are easier for visitors to absorb. Epson highlighted solutions such as its high-brightness EB-L30000UNL projector and L-Series lineup, which are designed to deliver clear images in large venues, galleries, classrooms, and exhibition spaces while offering flexible installation options and long operating life.