Drone hits Romania apartment block, draws outrage

Drone incursions in Romania have been detected dozens of times since the start of the Russian offensive against Ukraine in 2022, but the strike marked the first time a residential building has been hit.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Russia’s “war of aggression had crossed yet another line” with the strike. “We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people,” she said on social media, pledging to increase deterrence on the EU’s Eastern border and “to keep increasing pressure on Russia.”

NATO condemned Moscow’s “recklessness” and vowed “absolute solidarity” with Romania, while France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot slammed what he called “an irresponsible act.”

“Russia’s reckless behavior is a danger to us all,” NATO chief Mark Rutte wrote on social media after a call with the Romanian president.

“I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory,” Rutte said.

Maia Sandu, the president of Moldova, which lies between Romania and Ukraine and has also seen repeated drone incursions and debris falling on its soil, said Russia was a “danger to all.”