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DAILY TRIBUNE bags two awards at Epson Fusion 17

DAILY TRIBUNE receives the Top Coverage Award during Epson Fusion 17 in Samal, Davao del Norte on 21 May 2026.
DAILY TRIBUNE receives the Top Coverage Award during Epson Fusion 17 in Samal, Davao del Norte on 21 May 2026.DAILY TRIBUNE images
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SAMAL ISLAND, Davao City — DAILY TRIBUNE earned two major recognitions during Epson Fusion 17 at Discovery Samal, highlighting the publication’s excellence in digital storytelling and event coverage.

Tech editor Carl Magadia received the Top Social Post Award and the Top Coverage Award for his multimedia reporting and storytelling throughout the event.

EPSON Philippines Marketing head Noelle Gonzales (left) presents the Top Coverage Award and Top Social Post Award to DAILY TRIBUNE Tech editor Carl Magadia during the Epson Fusion 17 awarding ceremony at Discovery Samal in Davao City.
EPSON Philippines Marketing head Noelle Gonzales (left) presents the Top Coverage Award and Top Social Post Award to DAILY TRIBUNE Tech editor Carl Magadia during the Epson Fusion 17 awarding ceremony at Discovery Samal in Davao City.DAILY TRIBUNE images
DAILY TRIBUNE receives the Top Coverage Award during Epson Fusion 17 in Samal, Davao del Norte on 21 May 2026.
WHY EPSON?

The awards recognized outstanding content creation across digital platforms, as well as comprehensive on-ground coverage of Epson Fusion 17.

The recognition underscores DAILY TRIBUNE’s commitment to delivering technology and innovation stories through engaging and accessible multimedia journalism.

Held at Discovery Samal, Epson Fusion 17 gathered members of the media and content creators for discussions and presentations on the latest developments in technology, innovation and sustainability.

DAILY TRIBUNE awards
Epson Fusion 17 Davao
digital storytelling journalism
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