DAILY TRIBUNE bags two awards at Epson Fusion 17

SAMAL ISLAND, Davao City — DAILY TRIBUNE earned two major recognitions during Epson Fusion 17 at Discovery Samal, highlighting the publication’s excellence in digital storytelling and event coverage.
Tech editor Carl Magadia received the Top Social Post Award and the Top Coverage Award for his multimedia reporting and storytelling throughout the event.
The awards recognized outstanding content creation across digital platforms, as well as comprehensive on-ground coverage of Epson Fusion 17.
The recognition underscores DAILY TRIBUNE’s commitment to delivering technology and innovation stories through engaging and accessible multimedia journalism.
Held at Discovery Samal, Epson Fusion 17 gathered members of the media and content creators for discussions and presentations on the latest developments in technology, innovation and sustainability.