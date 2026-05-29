Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You will realize that a connection is no longer healthy for you.

Health: There is a habit you need to let go of, such as lack of sleep or unhealthy eating.

Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of an old way.

Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but you need to stop impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South | Time: 10 to 12 a.m.

Color: Red | Number: 1