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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (30 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You will realize that a connection is no longer healthy for you. 

Health: There is a habit you need to let go of, such as lack of sleep or unhealthy eating.

Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of an old way.

Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but you need to stop impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South | Time: 10 to 12 a.m.

Color: Red | Number: 1

OX

Love: There is stability, but you are still carrying emotional baggage.

Health: Reduce stress eating

Career: A new direction is available, but you need to leave your comfort zone.

Wealth: You can save money by avoiding unnecessary small purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: West | Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue | Number: 6

TIGER

Love: There is attraction, but you must release past attachments.

Health: High energy, but avoid impulsive habits.

Career: Opportunity may come if you leave old work patterns behind.

Wealth: Gains are possible with discipline.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow | Number: 3

RABBIT

Love: Release emotional attachments for peace of mind.

Health: Avoid overthinking and take quiet time.

Career: Let go of self-doubt to see new opportunities.

Wealth: Save money by avoiding comfort spending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast | Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Pink | Number: 9.

DRAGON

Love: Avoid controlling situations to improve relationships.

Health: Reduce stress and overwork.

Career: A breakthrough is coming, but humility is required.

Wealth: Avoid risky decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: North | Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Green | Number: 8

SNAKE

Love: Accept hidden truths for emotional clarity.

Health: Release unhealthy routines.

Career: A key decision must be made.

Wealth: Finances improve with discipline.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Purple | Number: 5

HORSE

Love: Avoid impulsive actions in relationships.

Health: Manage energy to prevent burnout.

Career: Stay focused on opportunities.

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending.

Luck guide

Direction: East |Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Orange | Number: 4

GOAT

Love: Release emotional patterns.

Health: Reduce emotional stress.

Career: Trust your creative abilities.

Wealth: Save money by avoiding emotional spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West | Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Beige | Number: 7

MONKEY

Love: Decide clearly about uncertain connections.

Health: Maintain healthy habits.

Career: Avoid distractions.

Wealth: Extra income possible with control.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Fix or organize your clock for better timing energy.

ROOSTER

Love: Accept emotional truths.

Health: Improve sleep and reduce stress.

Career: Recognition is coming.

Wealth: Be more practical financially.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast | Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Brown | Number: 6

DOG

Love: Choose who deserves your loyalty.

Health: Rest properly.

Career: Face change with courage.

Wealth: Financial improvement 

with discipline.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest | Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver | Number: 5

PIG

Love: Be careful with trust.

Health: Avoid overindulgence.

Career: Stop procrastinating.

Wealth: Manage gains wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: North | Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold | Number: 9

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