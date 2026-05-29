Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will realize that a connection is no longer healthy for you.
Health: There is a habit you need to let go of, such as lack of sleep or unhealthy eating.
Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of an old way.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but you need to stop impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: South | Time: 10 to 12 a.m.
Color: Red | Number: 1
OX
Love: There is stability, but you are still carrying emotional baggage.
Health: Reduce stress eating
Career: A new direction is available, but you need to leave your comfort zone.
Wealth: You can save money by avoiding unnecessary small purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: West | Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue | Number: 6
TIGER
Love: There is attraction, but you must release past attachments.
Health: High energy, but avoid impulsive habits.
Career: Opportunity may come if you leave old work patterns behind.
Wealth: Gains are possible with discipline.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow | Number: 3
RABBIT
Love: Release emotional attachments for peace of mind.
Health: Avoid overthinking and take quiet time.
Career: Let go of self-doubt to see new opportunities.
Wealth: Save money by avoiding comfort spending.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast | Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Pink | Number: 9.
DRAGON
Love: Avoid controlling situations to improve relationships.
Health: Reduce stress and overwork.
Career: A breakthrough is coming, but humility is required.
Wealth: Avoid risky decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: North | Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Green | Number: 8
SNAKE
Love: Accept hidden truths for emotional clarity.
Health: Release unhealthy routines.
Career: A key decision must be made.
Wealth: Finances improve with discipline.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest | Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Purple | Number: 5
HORSE
Love: Avoid impulsive actions in relationships.
Health: Manage energy to prevent burnout.
Career: Stay focused on opportunities.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending.
Luck guide
Direction: East |Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange | Number: 4
GOAT
Love: Release emotional patterns.
Health: Reduce emotional stress.
Career: Trust your creative abilities.
Wealth: Save money by avoiding emotional spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West | Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Beige | Number: 7
MONKEY
Love: Decide clearly about uncertain connections.
Health: Maintain healthy habits.
Career: Avoid distractions.
Wealth: Extra income possible with control.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Fix or organize your clock for better timing energy.
ROOSTER
Love: Accept emotional truths.
Health: Improve sleep and reduce stress.
Career: Recognition is coming.
Wealth: Be more practical financially.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast | Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Brown | Number: 6
DOG
Love: Choose who deserves your loyalty.
Health: Rest properly.
Career: Face change with courage.
Wealth: Financial improvement
with discipline.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest | Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver | Number: 5
PIG
Love: Be careful with trust.
Health: Avoid overindulgence.
Career: Stop procrastinating.
Wealth: Manage gains wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: North | Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold | Number: 9