DA revives El Niño task force as weather threatens rice output

"It is imperative that we put in place interventions that mitigate the impact of El Niño on agriculture, the livelihoods of farmers, fisherfolk, and others in the value chain, as well as its adverse effects on food supply, prices, and consumers," he said.

He added that the DA has begun implementing measures to lessen the effects of the weather disturbance, including cloud seeding operations, solar-powered irrigation systems, revised planting schedules, and crop diversification programs.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier projected a 92% chance of a moderate to strong El Niño developing in the fourth quarter of 2026 and lasting into early 2027.

The 2023-2024 El Niño caused ₱57.78 billion in agricultural losses nationwide, the biggest ever recorded agricultural damage in history wherein rice, corn, high-value crops, coconut, cassava, and fisheries sector were adversely affected.

The DA stated that aside from agriculture, the El Niño could affect the prices of food and the stability of supplies in the market.

The Philippine Statistics Authority recorded a decrease of 2.2% in the whole agricultural output of the country in 2025 due to the effects of the drought.

The government is currently preparing for the possible effect of the super El Niño to ensure that there is enough food supply and protection of the livelihood of the Filipinos who rely on the agricultural sector.