Converge boosts South Metro presence with new Parañaque hub

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has opened a new Business Center in Parañaque City as part of its efforts to expand customer support services and bring high-speed fiber connectivity closer to communities in southern Metro Manila.
Located at Asiavest, the new facility will serve as a one-stop hub for customer inquiries, new applications, payments, aftersales support, and account servicing. The opening was attended by local government representatives and Converge executives led by Senior Vice President and Consumer Business Group Head JP Aguilar.
“Converge continues to grow not only through our network infrastructure, but also through the way we serve our customers,” Aguilar said. “With the opening of our new Business Center here in Parañaque, we aim to make customer support more accessible while bringing reliable fiber connectivity closer to more Filipino homes.”
During the launch, Converge highlighted its Super FiberX offerings, including the Super FiberX Prime plan with speeds of up to 800 Mbps for P2,099 per month and the upgraded Super FiberX Ultra plan, which now offers up to 1 Gbps connectivity for P2,649 per month. The company said the new center reflects its broader mission of expanding digital infrastructure and improving customer touchpoints nationwide.