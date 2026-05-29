Converge boosts South Metro presence with new Parañaque hub

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has opened a new Business Center in Parañaque City as part of its efforts to expand customer support services and bring high-speed fiber connectivity closer to communities in southern Metro Manila.

Located at Asiavest, the new facility will serve as a one-stop hub for customer inquiries, new applications, payments, aftersales support, and account servicing. The opening was attended by local government representatives and Converge executives led by Senior Vice President and Consumer Business Group Head JP Aguilar.