Bondoc not aware, not interested to know Bato whereabouts

The counsel said that he can respond to any question from the public related to Senator Bato except his client’s current location.

“Ask all the questions you want [to us]. But I am telling you, we really do not know where Bato is”, Bondoc pointed out.

The lawyer also revealed that the legal team wanted to serve the Senator in a secluded and academic way in order to prevent political considerations from influencing their legal assessment and the senator’s defense strategy.

Bondoc, however, said that Senator Bato intentionally ensured the safety of the legal team and to allow uninterrupted legal discussions regarding the available legal remedies for the defense counsel.

“Regarding the DOJ, as of now we have not yet received any subpoena.”

“Actually, I am already hoping to receive it so that I can respond properly,” the lawyer said in a media interview.