Baguio urges stronger community action against El Niño threats

Magsino said El Niño could lead to aquifer depletion and increase the risk of water contamination. Lower water levels may result in higher turbidity, allowing sediments and contaminants to accumulate while reducing the effectiveness of chlorination.

The health official also warned of a possible rise in waterborne and foodborne diseases as water scarcity may force residents to rely on unverified water sources. Diseases such as diarrhea and cholera could become more prevalent under such conditions.

She likewise cautioned against the spread of vector-borne diseases, including dengue and chikungunya, as well as heat-related and respiratory illnesses that could disproportionately affect vulnerable sectors such as senior citizens.

To address these risks, Magsino urged the strengthening of water safety protocols, including mandatory chlorination, regular monitoring of water refilling stations, and stricter regulation of deep wells. She also emphasized the need to identify alternative water sources to ensure a stable supply during prolonged dry periods.

Magsino called for stronger community mitigation efforts, including the prompt reporting of contamination incidents and disease cases, as well as the continued activation and equipping of Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs).

The summit, whose name is derived from the Ilokano word “danum” meaning water, focused on improving Baguio City's preparedness and resilience against water stress and the anticipated effects of El Niño.