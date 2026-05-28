VITRO, BBIX link networks to boost internet traffic flow

As part of the tie-up, the companies deployed an initial 100G network-to-network interconnection at VITRO Makati 2, with plans to scale capacity aligned with traffic growth.

“Through this direct peering partnership with BBIX, we are enriching the country’s digital ecosystem in a way that delivers more seamless and responsive online experiences for Filipinos,” VITRO Chief Commercial Officer Gary F. Ignacio said.

“Our goal is to bring the power of the internet closer to every Filipino,” said Toya Oba, General Manager, BBIX PH. “Through our direct peering with VITRO IX, we are able to deliver more efficient and reliable connectivity that supports the growing demand for digital services in the country.”

VIX provides access to more than 98 million internet users in the Philippines, as well as to enterprises, carriers, and hyperscalers hosted within VITRO’s carrier-neutral data centers. BBIX contributes global peering expertise and connectivity to cloud providers, content delivery networks, and content platforms.

As demand for cloud computing, streaming, artificial intelligence-driven applications, and other data-intensive services continues to rise, putting greater pressure on network infrastructure, the direct peering arrangement is expected to deliver faster, more reliable online experiences for customers while helping retain more internet traffic locally, improving routing efficiency and network resiliency.