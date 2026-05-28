𝗦𝗠 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗮 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 u𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻 h𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝘆

Employees, affiliates, and tenant partners of SM malls in Pangasinan and La Union stand united during simultaneous flag-raising ceremonies in observance of National Flag Day on 28 May, reminding Filipinos that patriotism lives not only in history, but in everyday acts of unity, service, and pride for the nation.

Held at SM City Rosales, SM City Urdaneta Central, SM Center Dagupan, and SM City La Union, the ceremonies featured the Entrance of Colors, the singing of the Philippine national anthem, and the recitation of the Panunumpa ng Katapatan sa Watawat ng Pilipinas, inspiring communities to honor the flag as a symbol of hope, resilience, and shared identity.