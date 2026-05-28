Stocks plunge after U.S., Iran exchange strikes

The bellwether index nosedived on Thursday, plunging 1.73 percent to 5,859.94, while the peso weakened modestly to P61.59 from Wednesday’s P61.56 close after the latest military exchange between the United States (US) and Iran dampened hopes for a near-term diplomatic settlement.

Markets reopened after the Eid al-Adha holiday to reports of retaliatory strikes between US and Iranian forces, testing the already fragile ceasefire agreement and undermining optimism earlier this week that a peace deal was imminent.

Equity investors reacted cautiously to the renewed tensions and the latest spike in global oil prices, as markets priced in potential persistent supply disruptions in the Middle East. Higher oil prices and inflationary pressures threaten corporate profitability, while a prolonged conflict could weaken broader economic growth.