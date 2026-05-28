R’Bonney Gabriel brings sustainable style to ‘Project Runway’ Season 22

The upcoming season marks a new era for the long-running fashion competition as it moves to Freeform , with episodes premiering on July 9 before becoming available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Gabriel will enter the competition using her designer label name, R’Bonney Nola Gabriel — a brand she has steadily built even before making history on the global pageant stage.

While many fans recognize her as the first Filipino-American woman to win both Miss USA and Miss Universe, fashion has long been at the center of her career. She earned a degree in Fashion Design from the University of North Texas and has spent years developing collections focused on sustainability and ethical production.

Through her independent label, Gabriel has advocated for environmentally conscious design, often incorporating recycled fabrics and repurposed materials into her work.

Season 22 also brings back some of the franchise’s most recognizable names. Supermodel Heidi Klum returns to the judging panel alongside image consultant Law Roach and fashion editor Nina Garcia , while designer Christian Siriano resumes his role as mentor to the contestants.

For Gabriel, the competition represents another major milestone in a career that continues to evolve beyond pageantry. This time, instead of crowns and gowns, she will be fighting for recognition in the highly competitive world of fashion design.