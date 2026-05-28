Rail infra boom drives hiring, workforce demand

Latest data showed that around 21,031 Filipinos are currently employed under the NSCR project, while another 10,122 are working on the MMSP.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the agency has been encouraging foreign contractors and project partners to prioritize Filipino workers, particularly in communities hosting construction activities.

“These projects are creating meaningful employment opportunities for Filipinos across different industries and skill levels,” Lopez said. “Filipino workers have consistently demonstrated strong technical expertise and professionalism.”

Workers involved in the projects said the developments have provided more stable employment, improved compensation, and better benefits compared to previous construction jobs.

The NSCR, a 147-kilometer railway spanning 35 stations, is expected to cut travel time between Clark, Pampanga and Calamba, Laguna by around two hours once operational.

Meanwhile, the 33-kilometer MMSP is expected to reduce travel time between Valenzuela City and Parañaque City to about 45 minutes from the current average of one hour and 38 minutes.