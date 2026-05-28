Ombudsman files case against Jinggoy

(May 28 2026) Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano arrived at the Sandiganbayan on Thursday May 28 2026, to filed a graft and plunder case against Senator Jinggoy Estrada in connection with the flood control corruption scandal, Estrada was dragged into the controversy after former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bulacan District Engineer Brice Hernandez accused him of receiving kickbacks from flood control projects. Also named respondents in the case were ex-DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan, and local engineering officials from NCR, including Engr. Denryl Cortuna, Engr. Arturo Gonzales, Jr., and Engr. Manny Bulosan. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 28 2026) Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano arrived at the Sandiganbayan on Thursday May 28 2026, to filed a graft and plunder case against Senator Jinggoy Estrada in connection with the flood control corruption scandal, Estrada was dragged into the controversy after former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bulacan District Engineer Brice Hernandez accused him of receiving kickbacks from flood control projects. Also named respondents in the case were ex-DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan, and local engineering officials from NCR, including Engr. Denryl Cortuna, Engr. Arturo Gonzales, Jr., and Engr. Manny Bulosan. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR