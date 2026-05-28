Meta launches paid subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp

Meta on Wednesday launched paid subscription plans for its flagship apps, marking a major push by the tech giant to diversify beyond its longtime reliance on advertising revenue.

Meta head of product Naomi Gleit announced the move in a video posted to Instagram, saying she was rolling out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus globally, with more plans in the works for businesses, creators and artificial intelligence products.

The move comes as Meta faces investor scrutiny over its massive AI spending. The company has projected capital expenditure -- mainly for AI data centers -- of between $125 billion and $145 billion for the year.