Israel, Russia added to blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts: UN report

Israeli and Russian security forces have been added to a United Nations blacklist on sexual violence in conflict, particularly in connection with allegations made by prisoners, according to a report reviewed Thursday by AFP.

Last August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel and Russia of possible inclusion on the list, but "incidents and patterns of sexual violence continued to be documented by the United Nations" in the war in Ukraine and in the occupied Palestinian territories, states his report, which is to be sent shortly to Security Council members.