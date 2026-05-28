FGEN eyes P16-B gains from hydro projects

At the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday, FGEN president and COO Francis Giles Puno said the company has committed about P62 billion to develop around 2,000 megawatts of pumped-storage hydro capacity through projects such as Wawa and Pakil, in partnership with Prime Infrastructure.

“Beginning in 2031, these facilities are projected to contribute approximately P16 billion annually to First Gen’s bottom line,” Puno said, referring to the projects’ 20-year contracted agreements under the Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Program.