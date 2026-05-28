Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You can finally feel the peace you have been searching for. It is becoming clearer who deserves to stay and who should be left behind.

Health: You feel lighter today, as if a burden has been lifted from your shoulders. Continue your healthy routine.

Career: A fresh opportunity is coming your way, and this time there will be no interference.

Wealth: A small gain is coming as a reward for your wise decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Place fresh flowers in your home to welcome new energy and blessings. Wear a new charm for continuous protection and positivity.