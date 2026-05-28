Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You can finally feel the peace you have been searching for. It is becoming clearer who deserves to stay and who should be left behind.
Health: You feel lighter today, as if a burden has been lifted from your shoulders. Continue your healthy routine.
Career: A fresh opportunity is coming your way, and this time there will be no interference.
Wealth: A small gain is coming as a reward for your wise decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 8
Advice: Place fresh flowers in your home to welcome new energy and blessings. Wear a new charm for continuous protection and positivity.
OX
Love: Your heart feels calm and stable today. You are choosing peace over drama.
Health: Your energy feels more balanced, so continue practicing self-care.
Career: You will experience steady progress.
Wealth: Financial stability is gradually returning.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Clean your main entrance to fully welcome new luck into your life.
TIGER
Love: New excitement or hope may enter your love life. The energy feels lighter now.
Health: Your energy is high, making this a perfect time to rebuild your strength.
Career: An opportunity that aligns better with you is coming.
Wealth: Gains are coming because of your good decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a small plant on your desk for continuous growth and good luck.
RABBIT
Love: Healing is complete and you are ready to love again without fear.
Health: You feel calmer and more relaxed.
Career: You now have clarity about your path and there are no more distractions.
Wealth: A small blessing is coming as support.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place yellow decor in your workspace for confidence and a positive flow of opportunities.
DRAGON
Love: Your emotions are more balanced and your connection with your partner feels stronger.
Health: Your full strength is returning.
Career: A leadership opportunity will appear, and this time you are in control.
Wealth: Strong improvement is happening in your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a water element in your workspace for a smooth flow of luck and opportunities.
SNAKE
Love: Your intentions are becoming clearer and your emotions are more stable.
Health: Your body and mind feel more balanced.
Career: You have a strategic advantage, so use it wisely.
Wealth: Financial recovery is happening.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Place pink crystals or decor around you for harmony and emotional stability.
HORSE
Love: You are the most transformed right now. You know what you want and are no longer easily affected.
Health: Your energy is high, making this perfect for a fresh start.
Career: You have strong comeback energy, so use it to level up.
Wealth: Major improvements are coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Organize your entrance and door area so good fortune can continue flowing in.
GOAT
Love: Your emotions feel gentler and more peaceful.
Health: You still need rest, but you are starting to feel lighter.
Career: Your creative flow is returning.
Wealth: Support is coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Place soft lighting in your room for calming and nurturing energy.
MONKEY
Love: Your connection with others is becoming clearer and confusion is fading away.
Health: Your energy is becoming balanced.
Career: An opportunity is coming, so grab it wisely.
Wealth: Extra income is coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Organize your workspace layout for better productivity and smoother luck flow.
ROOSTER
Love: The truth is becoming clearer and you feel more confident now.
Health: Your energy is becoming more stable.
Career: Recognition is coming your way.
Wealth: Financial improvement is on the horizon.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 6
Advice: Clean windows and glass surfaces for clarity and fresh opportunities.
DOG
Love: You are becoming more stable, but your trust will still be tested. Choose what feels right and peaceful.
Health: Your body needs more rest and recovery.
Career: Progress is happening, although small challenges.
Wealth: Financial improvement is slowly becoming noticeable.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small lamp in dark corners to remove negativity.
PIG
Love: You are now choosing peace and joy.
Health: Your energy is balanced.
Career: A new idea will bring growth.
Wealth: A small gain will become the beginning of abundance.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 2
Advice: Place a gold accent on your desk for abundance and confidence energy.