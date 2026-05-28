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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (29 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You can finally feel the peace you have been searching for. It is becoming clearer who deserves to stay and who should be left behind.

Health: You feel lighter today, as if a burden has been lifted from your shoulders. Continue your healthy routine.

Career: A fresh opportunity is coming your way, and this time there will be no interference.

Wealth: A small gain is coming as a reward for your wise decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Place fresh flowers in your home to welcome new energy and blessings. Wear a new charm for continuous protection and positivity.

OX

Love: Your heart feels calm and stable today. You are choosing peace over drama.

Health: Your energy feels more balanced, so continue practicing self-care.

Career: You will experience steady progress.

Wealth: Financial stability is gradually returning.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Clean your main entrance to fully welcome new luck into your life.

TIGER

Love: New excitement or hope may enter your love life. The energy feels lighter now.

Health: Your energy is high, making this a perfect time to rebuild your strength.

Career: An opportunity that aligns better with you is coming.

Wealth: Gains are coming because of your good decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a small plant on your desk for continuous growth and good luck.

RABBIT

Love: Healing is complete and you are ready to love again without fear.

Health: You feel calmer and more relaxed.

Career: You now have clarity about your path and there are no more distractions.

Wealth: A small blessing is coming as support.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place yellow decor in your workspace for confidence and a positive flow of opportunities.

DRAGON

Love: Your emotions are more balanced and your connection with your partner feels stronger.

Health: Your full strength is returning.

Career: A leadership opportunity will appear, and this time you are in control.

Wealth: Strong improvement is happening in your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a water element in your workspace for a smooth flow of luck and opportunities.

SNAKE

Love: Your intentions are becoming clearer and your emotions are more stable.

Health: Your body and mind feel more balanced.

Career: You have a strategic advantage, so use it wisely.

Wealth: Financial recovery is happening.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Place pink crystals or decor around you for harmony and emotional stability.

HORSE

Love: You are the most transformed right now. You know what you want and are no longer easily affected.

Health: Your energy is high, making this perfect for a fresh start.

Career: You have strong comeback energy, so use it to level up.

Wealth: Major improvements are coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Organize your entrance and door area so good fortune can continue flowing in.

GOAT

Love: Your emotions feel gentler and more peaceful.

Health: You still need rest, but you are starting to feel lighter.

Career: Your creative flow is returning.

Wealth: Support is coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Place soft lighting in your room for calming and nurturing energy.

MONKEY

Love: Your connection with others is becoming clearer and confusion is fading away.

Health: Your energy is becoming balanced.

Career: An opportunity is coming, so grab it wisely.

Wealth: Extra income is coming your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Organize your workspace layout for better productivity and smoother luck flow.

ROOSTER

Love: The truth is becoming clearer and you feel more confident now.

Health: Your energy is becoming more stable.

Career: Recognition is coming your way.

Wealth: Financial improvement is on the horizon.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Clean windows and glass surfaces for clarity and fresh opportunities.

DOG

Love: You are becoming more stable, but your trust will still be tested. Choose what feels right and peaceful.

Health: Your body needs more rest and recovery.

Career: Progress is happening, although small challenges.

Wealth: Financial improvement is slowly becoming noticeable.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 5

Advice: Place a small lamp in dark corners to remove negativity.

PIG

Love: You are now choosing peace and joy.

Health: Your energy is balanced.

Career: A new idea will bring growth.

Wealth: A small gain will become the beginning of abundance.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 2

Advice: Place a gold accent on your desk for abundance and confidence energy.

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