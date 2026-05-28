Chiz denies taking kickbacks

The Office of the Ombudsman said former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has submitted his counter-affidavit in response to the allegations linking him to the multibillion-peso flood control scandal now under preliminary investigation.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the complaints involving possible plunder and graft charges against Escudero remain in the preliminary investigation stage.

Clavano explained that respondents are required to answer allegations once the Ombudsman completes the fact-finding phase of its investigation.

Escudero has denied any wrongdoing.