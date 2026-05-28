16th Gawad Buhay Awards Nominations announced

The 16th Gawad Buhay Awards nominations were announced recently. Tanghalang Pilipino’s Kisapmata and The Sandbox Collective’s Side Show” led with 14 nods apiece.

Kisapmata, an adaptation of the eponymous 1981 film directed by Mike de Leon, garnered nominations across performance, design, direction, with original script by Guelan Varela-Luarca with the TP Actors Company. Side Show, the 1997 Broadway musical about a pair of conjoined twins in vaudeville-era America, scored nominations for the four alternating actresses who played the twins, and for best director. They were also the only show recognized in all design categories.

Full House Theater Company’s Shrek the Musical, the 2008 Broadway adaptation of the acclaimed animated film, bagged 12 nominations, while Barefoot Theatre Collaborative’s We Aren’t Kids Anymore, a song cycle by Drew Gasparini, followed with nine.

The 16th Gawad Buhay Awards ceremonies will be held on July 28, 2026 at Aliw Theater, Pasay City.