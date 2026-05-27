UP Tacloban elevated to constituent unit of UP System

The University of the Philippines Board of Regents, at its 1409th meeting on Wednesday, voted for the elevation of the status of UP Tacloban into a constituent unit.

The elevation in status makes UP Tacloban the ninth constituent unit of the UP System after Diliman, Manila, Baguio, Los Baños, Cebu, Visayas in Iloilo City, Mindanao, and the Open University, which offers online degree programs.

The elevation into a constituent unit grants UP Tacloban greater administrative and fiscal independence, as well as increased funding. UP Tacloban offers undergraduate and graduate programs in science, business, and liberal arts.