UP Tacloban elevated to constituent unit of UP System

The University of the Philippines Board of Regents, at its 1409th meeting on Wednesday, voted for the elevation of the status of UP Tacloban into a constituent unit.
The elevation in status makes UP Tacloban the ninth constituent unit of the UP System after Diliman, Manila, Baguio, Los Baños, Cebu, Visayas in Iloilo City, Mindanao, and the Open University, which offers online degree programs.
The elevation into a constituent unit grants UP Tacloban greater administrative and fiscal independence, as well as increased funding. UP Tacloban offers undergraduate and graduate programs in science, business, and liberal arts.
UP Tacloban was established on May 23, 1973, to “provide quality education in the Eastern Visayas region and turn out graduates who possess essential attributes for becoming productive and responsible members of the community.”
In 1986, together with UP Iloilo and UP Cebu College, UP Tacloban College became part of UP Visayas and changed its name to UP Visayas Tacloban College (UPVTC).
On April 27, 2023, the UP Board of Regents approved the elevation of UP Tacloban College to an autonomous unit under the Office of the UP President to enable UP Tacloban to better fulfill its mandate in Eastern Visayas and work toward becoming the next constituent university of the UP System.