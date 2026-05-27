Southwesterly Windflow brings rains over Western Philippines; Jangmi remains outside PAR

Cloudy skies, scattered rains, and thunderstorms are expected across parts of the country as a southwesterly windflow continues to affect Palawan and the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao, according to the 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 4:00 AM on 28 May.

The trough of Tropical Storm Jangmi, which remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is also influencing weather conditions over eastern Mindanao.

As of 3:00 AM, Tropical Storm Jangmi was estimated at 1,195 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h. It was moving north-northwest at 20 km/h.

PAGASA said the southwesterly windflow will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Palawan. Moderate to at times heavy rains may trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the tropical storm, with similar risks of flooding and landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms brought by localized thunderstorms.

Coastal waters nationwide are expected to remain slight to moderate, ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 meters across most seaboards, with generally light to moderate winds prevailing.