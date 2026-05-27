South Korea summons Iran ambassador over ship attack

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — Seoul said Wednesday it would summon Iran’s ambassador to protest after a probe concluded that a strike on a South Korean ship in the Strait of Hormuz was “highly likely” an Iranian-made missile.

The South Korean cargo ship was hit by unidentified aircraft on 4 May in the strait, a key waterway virtually closed since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on 28 February.

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had “taken some shots” at the Panama-flagged vessel while Tehran had denied responsibility for the attack.