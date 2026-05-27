Senate in exile

But senators voting online, in extraordinary circumstances?

Six senators in peril of arrest is extraordinary. Bato, Jinggoy, Villanueva, Chiz, Boy Villar. Perhaps Robinhood, too.

If we’re going to talk about what is “sacred,” the sacred thing is the mandate.

If you arrest the senator before conviction, scare him into hiding, trap him outside the chamber, then say, “Sorry, your people lose their vote,” then you are not punishing the senator anymore.

They keep saying “presence.” We keep saying “representation.” Guess which one actually came from the people?

The opposition wants to make this about Bato because Bato is easy to hate. Fine. Put his face on a dartboard, very therapeutic. Arrest the body if the law requires it. But don’t argue that the mandate goes to jail, too.

The people voted once. They should not lose twice. If representation matters, then the institution must find ways for representation. Online voting may even be protecting democratic continuity.

For the country, six senators in legal peril is a democratic problem. For Alan, Bato hiding, Jinggoy, Joel? That is Alan’s number.

If we’re in their position, we’d at least be asking ourselves very uncomfortable questions. You stuck your neck out for this coalition, now you’re exposed.