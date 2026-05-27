Samsung workers approve bonus deal

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — Samsung Electronics union members on Wednesday approved a deal with management securing massive annual bonuses after threatening a major strike, as the global artificial intelligence boom causes the South Korean chip giant’s profits to soar.

It means that around 78,000 employees from the company’s 125,000-strong domestic workforce are eligible to receive a bonus of roughly $370,000 this year, based on a market estimate of annual operating profit.

Samsung’s largest workers’ union said in a statement that more than 73 percent of its members had backed the agreement in an electronic vote held over six days.