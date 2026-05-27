Quad ministers warned against provoking conflict

BEIJING, China (AFP) — China warned on Wednesday that countries “forming cliques” and provoking conflict were “unpopular,” after ministers from the United States, India, Japan and Australia raised concerns over stability in the East and South China Seas.

In clear but unstated references to China, foreign ministers from the so-called Quad grouping had criticized “dangerous maneuvers by military aircraft” and “ramming and blocking actions in the South China Sea,” as they met in New Delhi on Tuesday.