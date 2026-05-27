PNP tightens security at Angeles City building collapse

The Philippine National Police (PNP) tightened security on Wednesday around the site of a collapsed nine-story building in Pampanga province following the official termination of emergency rescue efforts.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the Central Luzon Police Regional Office and the Angeles City Police Office have been instructed to secure the area and assist affected families as operations transition to body retrieval.

The building in Barangay Balibago collapsed Sunday, prompting a massive inter-agency response involving the police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Office of Civil Defense.