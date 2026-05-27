Payback time

Yet, even if we happen to personally enjoy all this, it also happens to be one big socio-political mess.

A tragic mess that National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag indirectly addressed last week when he talked about outlawing social media troll farms.

Blaming troll farms for being primarily responsible for coordinated lies, Matibag said the problem worsens when these lies are picked up by legitimate and innocent social media account holders who then spread the lies.

Matibag said the NBI is finally addressing this menace. But the agency has to be armed with a specific law from Congress to criminalize troll farms.

It’s not that the NBI has been powerless against criminal social media accounts. The chief said the agency is effective against accounts linked to criminal offenses covered by the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, like financial and love scams. Matibag said the NBI has taken down more than 2,000 social media accounts of that nature.

But along with the growing concern over fake accounts, coordinated social media operations are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread politically-charged lies and disinformation against which, Matibag admitted, the NBI is basically toothless.

At any rate, the NBI’s plea for legal weapons against mercenary troll farms and their shadowy operations comes at a politically explosive time.

At a time obviously screaming that all isn’t sweetness and light in “Duterteland,” the clear center not only of the country’s favorite political spectator sport but also of troll farm operations.

Speaking on recent political events involving “Duterteland,” the attention-getting sociopathy of its leading figures and the amplification of the same slop by its employed troll farms and their ill effects on uncritical supporters still seems to hold sway.