NTF-ELCAC hits back at human rights group

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Wednesday hit back at the human rights organization Karapatan, accusing the group of distorting reality and ignoring a recruitment pipeline that allegedly funnels young activists into the underground communist movement.

NTF-ELCAC executive director Ernesto Torres Jr. said Karapatan’s recent criticisms of the government agency expose the “distorted morality” of organizations that condemn the state while remaining silent on rebel atrocities.

“The latest statement bears the unmistakable trademark of the CPP-NPA-NDF ecosystem: deny responsibility, romanticize death, rewrite narratives, weaponize grief, and convert every tragedy into propaganda,” Torres said.