‘My Hero Academia’ tops 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Music performances were also among the evening’s highlights. Yoko Takahashi commemorated the 30th anniversary of Neon Genesis Evangelion with a performance of “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” while rock band PORNOGRAFFITTI celebrated the 10th anniversary and conclusion of My Hero Academia. Japanese rock group ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION also performed “Haruka Kanata,” one of the iconic opening themes from Naruto.

Director Tatsuya Nagamine received the Global Impact Award for his contributions to anime through works such as Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, PreCure, and Ojamajo Doremi. Animator Masayuki Sato accepted the honor on Nagamine’s behalf following a tribute segment dedicated to the filmmaker’s career.

Crunchyroll also revealed that Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, and the United States were among the countries with the highest fan participation in this year’s voting.

The video-on-demand version of the awards ceremony, including exclusive content, will be released on Crunchyroll and its official YouTube channels.

Major winners: