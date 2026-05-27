‘My Hero Academia’ tops 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards celebrated a milestone year in Tokyo as anime fans around the world cast a record-breaking 73 million votes for their favorite series, films, creators, and performers.
Held at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa on 23 May, the 10th annual ceremony honored some of the biggest names in Japanese animation, with My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON taking home the coveted Anime of the Year award. Global music superstar and longtime anime fan The Weeknd presented the night’s top prize.
Returning as hosts for the fourth consecutive year were voice actress Sally Amaki and Japanese broadcaster Jon Kabira, who led the celebration marking a decade of the awards show.
Several international celebrities and artists appeared throughout the ceremony as presenters, including K-pop star BamBam, actor Winston Duke, rapper RZA, Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, and K-pop performer TEN. The event also featured appearances from Japanese stars Asuka Saito, Kasumi Arimura, Nanase Nishino, and popular cosplayer Enako.
The ceremony opened with a special orchestral tribute revisiting previous Anime of the Year winners, accompanied by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Hirofumi Kurita. Singer and actor DEAN FUJIOKA later performed “History Maker,” the theme song from Yuri!!! on Ice, which won Anime of the Year during the inaugural Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2017.
Music performances were also among the evening’s highlights. Yoko Takahashi commemorated the 30th anniversary of Neon Genesis Evangelion with a performance of “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” while rock band PORNOGRAFFITTI celebrated the 10th anniversary and conclusion of My Hero Academia. Japanese rock group ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION also performed “Haruka Kanata,” one of the iconic opening themes from Naruto.
Director Tatsuya Nagamine received the Global Impact Award for his contributions to anime through works such as Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, PreCure, and Ojamajo Doremi. Animator Masayuki Sato accepted the honor on Nagamine’s behalf following a tribute segment dedicated to the filmmaker’s career.
Crunchyroll also revealed that Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, and the United States were among the countries with the highest fan participation in this year’s voting.
The video-on-demand version of the awards ceremony, including exclusive content, will be released on Crunchyroll and its official YouTube channels.
Anime of the Year — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
Film of the Year — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Best Original Anime — Lazarus
Best Continuing Series — ONE PIECE
Best New Series — Gachiakuta
Best Action — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Best Comedy — DAN DA DAN Season 2
Best Drama — The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
Best Isekai Anime — Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
Best Romance — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Best Slice of Life — SPY x FAMILY Season 3
Best Animation — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Best Director — Akinori Fudesaka and Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Best Main Character — Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Best Supporting Character — Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
“Must Protect At All Cost” Character — Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Best Anime Song — “IRIS OUT” by Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Best Score — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle