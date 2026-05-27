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Mazzulla named NBA Coach of the Year

JOE Mazzulla bags the NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Boston Celtics to a 50-win season despite a depleted roster.
JOE Mazzulla bags the NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Boston Celtics to a 50-win season despite a depleted roster.GARY DINEEN/agence france-presse
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NEW YORK (AFP) — Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was named the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) coach of the year on Tuesday after leading the team to a fourth straight 50-win season despite a depleted roster.

Mazzulla, 37, who coached the Celtics to a record 18th NBA championship 2024, is the first Boston coach to earn the accolade since Bill Fitch in 1980.

JOE Mazzulla bags the NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Boston Celtics to a 50-win season despite a depleted roster.
Down but not out

The Celtics, who were eliminated by Philadelphia in the opening round of the playoffs, entered this season without injured star Jayson Tatum.

But they finished with a 56-26 record to take second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Mazzulla dedicated the honor to the Celtics’ entire backroom staff.

“Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night,” Mazzulla said in a statement. 

JOE Mazzulla bags the NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Boston Celtics to a 50-win season despite a depleted roster.
Knicks tap two-time Coach of the Year

“I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day.”

“This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year.”

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